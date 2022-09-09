Immediately following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, her eldest son became King Charles III. The new reigning monarch addressed spectators with a video filmed at St. Paul’s Cathedral. on Sept. 9 — his first speech since assuming the new title. “I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honor her life of service,” he said. “I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

The new king took time to talk about his mother’s history, referencing the promise she made in 1947 on her 21st birthday — in which she told listeners from Cape Town, South Africa that her “whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

During and immediately following the new monarch’s speech, viewers took to social media to react in live time.

Harry & Meghan’s Mention

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas,” King Charles III said during his speech — prompting reactions from Twitter users who were happy to see the California-based duke and duchess mentioned.

Given the history between Harry, Meghan, and the royal family, several viewers were surprised at the reference.

The Sun reporter Jack Hardwick described the moment as “the biggest olive branch to Harry and Meghan possible,” adding that “hopefully it helps to draw a line in the mud slinging for everyone’s sake.”

More to come...