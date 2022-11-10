Royals
So many couples honeymooned on the grand yacht.
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
The Royal Yacht Britannia went into production in 1952 and is the setting for various parts of The Crown. In the first episode of Season 5, the costly ship’s reparations are controversial, as the Queen asks Prime Minister John Major for funding.
Keystone/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
Here, Elizabeth II makes her way to the launching ceremony for the yacht in April 1953. Britannia traveled more than one million nautical miles during her tenure, according to the yacht’s official website.