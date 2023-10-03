Although King Charles III is only one year into his reign as the British sovereign, he has lived his entire life in the public eye, and royal spectators are likely confident they know everything there is to know about their reigning monarch.

However, the royal family just revealed a lesser-known fact about King Charles that may come as a surprise to even the most staunch monarchists.

On Sept. 29, Charles made a surprise appearance at the Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where he stopped by exhibits featuring underwater diving technology, underwater 3D image capturing, and eco-friendly artificial reefs.

The official royal family Twitter account went on to mark his recent royal excursion with a string of interesting tidbits and revealed that the King became the first member of the British monarchy to become a certified diver.

“Did you know that The King is the first British monarch to be a qualified diver?” the royal family account shared on Twitter, formerly known as X. “In 1975, His Majesty undertook a half-hour dive under Arctic ice at Resolute Bay, Canada.”

Recounting Charles’ many other diving expeditions, the royal family account also shared images of the King’s dives to Henry VIII's warship, the Mary Rose, which he visited underwater nine times before it was raised from the seabed in 1982.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Royal enthusiasts were quick to express their surprise over King Charles’ deep sea talents, with one declaring the reigning monarch “action man.”

“Wow, I did not know this about him. It’s cool,” another royalist wrote on X, while another user commented: “King Charles really has lived honey.”

Charles isn’t the only keen diver in the royal family. As People reported, Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a private scuba dive during their Caribbean tour in 2022, while Prince Harry also took a dive in Hawaii late last year with the U.S. Navy veteran Gabriel George.