Entertainment
The new documentary tells in the inside story of competitive Rubik's Cubing. Tissues will be required.
Sergei Fadeichev/TASS/Getty Images
If you've ever felt smug about being able to solve a Rubik's Cube, prepare to feel extremely inadequate after watching The Speed Cubers. In a petite 40-minute package, the new Netflix documentary spotlights the world of competitive cubing and the very tender rivalry at its heart.
Shutterstock
Speedcubing is solving a Rubik's Cube as quickly as possible. Competitors are given a cube that has been scrambled by a computer and are allowed to inspect it for 15 seconds before they solve it against the clock.