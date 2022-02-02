From The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman to the anticipated release of Inventing Anna, true-crime lovers won’t have missed the deluge of drops on Netflix. Most recently, the streaming giant dropped The Tinder Swindler, a two-hour Netflix original documentary which has left everybody gasping. And now, there is more: in the shape of a three-part podcast, The Making Of A Swindler.

As previously mentioned, The Tinder Swindler follows the story of Simon Leviev, a conman who posed as the son of a wealthy Israeli billionaire, scamming multiple women out of hundreds of thousands of pounds along the way. Cecilie Fjelljøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte all recount their tumultuous relationship with the international playboy, and open up about the havoc he wreaked on their lives. Here’s what we know about the behind-the-scenes audio series.

What can we expect from The Making Of A Swindler podcast?

The series will be included as part of the popular Netflix podcast You Can’t Make This Up, which delves into the behind-the-scenes of its most popular shows. The podcast is available to listen to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred streaming platform.

According to Netflix, The Making of a Swindler, promises to “dig deeper into the life and methods of the infamous Tinder Swindler [Simon], with each episode exposing more of his lies and the people who actively – or unwittingly – supported him.

“We learn about the mistakes he made, and the lessons he learned, going all the way back to his childhood,” Netflix added. The episodes will be hosted by producer, Bernie Higgins and director, Felicity Morris.

When will The Making Of A Swindler podcast be available?

The first two episodes will drop on Feb. 9. Episode one, named ‘The Theatre of the Con’, investigates the Swindler’s “entourage”, from his bodyguard to his “business partner”, to find out if they were victims, or just as guilty. Episode two, ‘Who is the Real Simon?’, explores the mind and methods of the conman, and how he managed to spin such an elaborate plan.

And finally, Episode three, ‘The Rabbi’s Son’ which drops on Feb. 16, goes back in time and place to Tel Aviv, where Simon grew up to find out about his early conman life and family.