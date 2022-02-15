A British Woman Just Shared Her Bizarre Encounter With The Tinder Swindler

In the aftermath of the release of Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler, an anonymous British woman has furthered the hysteria surrounding the true-crime documentary. Revealing that she became dangerously close to dating Shimon Hayut — who identified himself to his alleged victims as Simon Leviev — a woman based in the north of England has disclosed that she matched with Hayut’s business partner, Avi, in December 2017.

It was not until she streamed the Netflix documentary following recommendations from friends that she made the connection. Featured as a subject on The Tinder Swindler, Avi spoiled the woman with decadent overnight stays in London and Berlin. Though their relationship fizzled out after a few weeks, Avi would frequently send her photos and geotags alike from his travels across Europe. Attracted to his impressive lifestyle, the woman admired the idea of dating someone that was “successful”, and the couple decided to meet at Avi’s hotel in London.

It was here that she initially encountered Hayut. After Avi invited her out with his friends during their initial meeting, she encountered the so-called Simon Leviev “dressed head to toe in designer clothes”, as revealed to Lizzie May and Andrew Young at Mail Online. Accompanied by two ladies whom he’d met a few weeks prior on Tinder, the pair were further joined by a security guard allegedly tasked with protecting the diamonds in Hayut’s possession. They spent the evening drinking and clubbing across an array of high-end locations in London, with the woman rejoining her friends the next morning after spending the night with Avi.

And it didn’t end there. The woman’s next encounter with Hayut was in Berlin, having been gifted first-class flights by Avi. Deciding to purchase her own flight back to Manchester after perceiving a few red flags, she encountered Hayut in the business lounge calling multiple women, showering them with affection before heading straight back to Tinder to swipe.

At present, Hayut is alleged to have deceived his victims out of a collective £7.4 million but continues to deny the accusations.