The Traitors Fans Are Divided Over *That* Season 2 Finale Twist

Warning: The Traitors Season 2 finale spoilers ahead.

The Traitors Season 2 reached a dramatic conclusion on March 7, and fans are divided over a last-minute elimination twist.

The episode began with the last remaining Traitor, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, choosing to murder (eliminate) The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shereé Whitfield. During the subsequent round table vote — during which contestants banish a fellow player — the group eliminated Survivor star Sandra Diaz-Twine.

At the all-important final Truth Ceremony, the remaining three Faithfuls, The Challenge stars Chris “C.T.” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella, and Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes “MJ” Javid, managed to oust Traitor Chastain from the game. However, in a final twist, Trishelle chose to cast one more vote, which resulted in MJ’s banishment.

After revealing themselves as Faithfuls, Trishelle and C.T. were declared joint winners and shared the prize pot. The Traitors fans had a lot to say about the dramatic finale, with many agreeing that MJ was “done dirty.”

“I don’t think it’s fair for,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter). “MJ played the game fair and they blindsided her.”

Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello, Alan Cumming, and Trishelle Cannatella. Euan Cherry/Peacock

“My heart is broken for MJ. What Trishelle and C.T. did is worse than anything that the Traitors did during the game,” another user claimed. “I’m not saying congratulations to Trishelle and C.T.! They knew MJ was a Faithful and intentionally banished her because they didn’t want to split the money with her,” one fan added.

MJ herself also addressed the final outcome, writing on Instagram, “Cheating is easy..try something more challenging like being a FAITHFUL.”

While many fans were sad to see MJ banished at the last minute, some were supportive of C.T. and Trishelle’s gameplay. “Honestly, they worked the hardest during the challenges, so they deserved it,” one user chimed in.

The Traitors Season 3

Peacock confirmed on February 7 that The Traitors will return for a third series. “You streamed, you meme’d, you demanded more. Consider this your reward,” a statement confirming the show’s renewal read.

A release date and cast are yet to be confirmed, but that hasn’t deterred fans from sharing their dream The Traitors Season 3 lineup.