Shereé Whitfield kicked off Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 with an exciting love life update: She was “officially dating” Martell Holt. Revealing that they met through a mutual friend, Shereé explained that the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reality star was still living in Alabama, but that she would love for him to move closer to Atlanta. Other things the She by Shereé founder said she loves are Martell’s “physique” and the fact he “definitely exudes big dick energy.”

Not everyone was quite so excited about Shereé and Martell’s relationship. By the time the RHOA premiere filmed in early October 2022, drama was already brewing with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, in particular. After the couple confirmed they were “hanging out” in July, Kandi said on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station, “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” sharing a story about an unnamed friend who was “on another reality show” and dated Martell for publicity.

Ahead of them all attending a 40th birthday party for Sanya Richards-Ross’ husband, Kenya claimed that Martell — whom fans first got a glimpse of during the RHOA Season 14 reunion — tried to slide in her DMs. Episode previews tease that Martell and Kenya’s confrontation got heated, with the latter shouting, “You did it to your ex-wife and you’re going to do it to Shereé. Once a cheater, always a cheater, you f*cking piece of sh*t.”

Indeed, rumors were already swirling that Martell was dating at least one Atlanta woman other than Shereé on the sly. The accusations tracked with Martell’s cheating history portrayed on OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville prior to his divorce from now-ex-wife Melody Shari. “Despite what you see on TV, he’s never shown me anything but respect and I’m really happy that I didn’t give up on love,” Shereé insisted during the RHOA Season 15 premiere, adding that she was just having a good time after her breakup with Tyrone Gilliams last year.

Almost a year into their romance, Shereé still isn’t putting a label on their relationship, in spite of Bravo’s chyron referring to Martell as her boyfriend. “Did I ever call him my boyfriend? I am dating,” the RHOA star clarified in a recent Entertainment Tonight interview. “He’s such a good guy, we’re still great friends — we’re still hanging out — we enjoy each other’s company. When we’re together, we laugh like crazy, and that’s one of the things I really like about him.”

As for Kenya’s accusations about Martell’s DMs? “We’ve all heard gossip about each other and even our relationships, you know? But that’s nothing. ... And I will say, it turned out to be some bullsh*t.”

Days earlier, Martell also downplayed the relationship by calling himself single, both on LAMH and in a local TV interview. “Sherée and I are really good friends,” he said on Fox 5 Atlanta in April. “Sherée is a really sweet woman. She’s very beautiful inside and out.”

It seems he’s not the RHOA star’s boo — at least not officially.