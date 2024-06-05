The Traitors Castle has found its next batch of residents. The show’s host, Alan Cumming, revealed on June 5 that “the new season of The Traitors cast is unlocked at last” as Season 3 commences filming in the Scottish Highlands.

Like the first two seasons, the cast includes some of the biggest names from reality TV and beyond, including Survivor alums Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, and Carolyn Wiger, who are joined by Real Housewives stars Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan, and Robyn Dixon.

The all-star cast also includes Pump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams and Gabby Windey, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Big Brother’s Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen, Summer House’s Ciara Miller, Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser, and Dancing with the Stars’ Nikki Garcia.

Meanwhile, Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, the cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Sam Asghari, will also star in the show’s much-anticipated third season.

The Traitors Season 2 cast. Euan Cherry/Peacock

“Well there you have it, dearies,” Cumming concluded his cast announcement on Today, teasing that The Traitors Series 3 “is sure to be the most treacherous season yet.”

For those unfamiliar with the Emmy-winning format, allow us to fill you in: The Traitors sees a group of contestants arrive at Scotland’s Ardross Castle, intending to win a hefty cash prize through a series of challenges.

Players are referred to as the “Faithfuls.” However, a secret group of “Traitors” hide among them, and work to eliminate the Faithfuls one by one.

At the end of each episode, Faithfuls vote out who they think is a Traitor during a roundtable elimination ceremony. If only Faithfuls remain at the end of the game, they split the prize money between them. However, if a Traitor makes it to the finale, they steal the cash for themselves.

The Traitors Season 3 Release Date

Variety confirmed in February that The Traitors had been renewed for a third season, after breaking Peacock streaming records. However, a Season 3 release date is yet to be announced.