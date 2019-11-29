Even outside the festive season, Pokémon merch is everywhere. It’s the world’s biggest franchise after all, and for good reason. Since debuting in 1996, 32 mainline games have graced Nintendo consoles across the globe, creating over 800 Pokémon to fall in love with. On top of that, there are dozens of spin-off games, plushies, clothing, and the Trading Card Game to factor into its popularity as well. So if you’re struggling to find something that isn’t for a kid this Christmas, here’s the ultimate gift guide for adult Pokemon fans.

Pokémon often seems to be targeted towards children, but in recent years it's become apparent that the franchise is appealing to adult fans more than kids. In 2017, Nintendo found that Pokémon Sun and Moon “pulled in more players in their 20s and 30s than previous entries,” as gaming site Gamasutra writes. This demographic stems a lot from kids who grew up with the games being adults now, and those adults recommending the games to their friends. Obviously, kids are still attracted to the franchise more than ever, but there’s definitely been a shift, and The Pokémon Company knows it.

So whether you’re loved one is into collecting the cards and plushies or wants to add some minimalistic Poké-style to their wardrobe, this guide will point you in the right direction.

