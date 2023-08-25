A former prom queen and football player, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2’s James Morris and Ryann McCracken are small-town high school sweethearts. After nearly seven years together, the South Carolina-based couple, who are both 24, joined the Netflix reality dating experiment when their nagging communication and trust issues only worsened while James finished grad school in another state. According to Ryann, this was all part of a pattern of him not putting her first or prioritizing her needs, and they certainly had some issues to work through before deciding whether or not to get engaged during the Ultimatum finale.

Given their long history, Ryann believed that James “should know for sure” by now that she’s his forever partner. Meanwhile, she has a career as a radiologic technologist, but James said he’s hoping to finish school at North Carolina State University and land a job before walking down the aisle, so that they can begin their life as a married couple “on stable ground.” Season 2 filming wrapped in late 2022, though, and according to James’ LinkedIn, he started a new job as a mechanical designer in Sumter, South Carolina, in March 2023.

Courtesy of Netflix

The final episode’s preview certainly attempted to sow doubt about the couple’s chances, though. “I love you so much, but I can’t say I’m in a perfect place to start a life with you,” James tells Ryann in one Ultimatum Day clip. In another, she cryptically notes to producers, “For him to think that he’s not enough for me, like should you really be second-guessing that? He isn’t ready to make this next step.” Plus, several fans were already shipping Ryann with Treyvon “Trey” Brunson, her first trial marriage partner, who admitted he’d developed feelings for her.

Though Ryann believed James wasn’t taking her seriously and thought she wouldn’t leave him “for any reason,” she’d already made clear she would walk away if he didn’t propose. “I’ve come to terms with knowing that I would be OK without you,” she reminded him just before decision day. About four months post-filming, though, Ryann appeared to be wearing an engagement ring when she eventually returned to Instagram in March. The same month, she also introduced the newest member of the family, a baby bunny named Pepper. The original Ultimatum couple also still follow each other, but Ryann’s seemingly been more careful and only posed either solo or with friends and family around South Carolina, otherwise.

James, for his part, only had 10 Instagram posts on his main page, as of publication. However, Ryann is in several of them, even though they’re from prior to them joining The Ultimatum. Among them are a September 2022 birthday tribute and multiple anniversary posts, including one from August 2018 when they celebrated three years together and another two years later.

“Words cannot express the amount of joy that this young woman has brought into my life,” James captioned his August 2020 tribute. “So, since I’m more of a numbers guy, maybe some numbers will. 5 years, 1825 days, 43,800 hours, 2,628,000, that is 157,680,000 (give or take 40,000 or 50,000 at the time of this post) seconds that I’ve been lucky enough to call this young woman mine. Infinity is not just a big number, it’s endless, immeasurable, and unstoppable. I love you Ryann Taylor McCracken and will continue to do so infinitely. I cannot [wait] to spend this lifetime and an infinite number more with you.”