Less than two months after The Ultimatum: Queer Love wrapped its inaugural run in June, Netflix announced the flagship Marry or Move On iteration is already making a comeback. Returning this summer, the reality dating experiment once again follows five new couples on the verge of marriage. Over the course of eight weeks — and two different trial marriages — the cast answers the titular question, making the life-changing decision to get engaged or break up for good.

Ahead of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2, creator and Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen bluntly explained the success of his hit series, which also includes the streamer’s Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, as well as Lifetime’s Married at First Sight and ABC’s Claim to Fame, among others. “Most of the reality programming out there, it’s sh*t ... And that’s partly because people treat it like a f*cking factory,” he opined to Vanity Fair in March. “The kind of storytelling that we do on our shows is completely unique. We try to get very deep into people’s truths. It’s just trying to understand the layers of what makes those people human. We’re not making up stories.”

That could also have been a contributing factor to Netflix ordering The Ultimatum straight to two seasons from the beginning. With the third installment now on the horizon, here’s everything to know about The Ultimatum Season 2.

The Ultimatum Season 2 Cast

In addition to announcing Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s return as co-hosts on July 26, Netflix also revealed the Season 2 couples: James Morris, 24, and Ryann McCracken, 24; Lisa Horne, 32, and Brian Okoyein, 29; Kat Shelton, 28, and Alex Chapman, 32; Antonio Mattei, 30, and Roxanne Kaiser, 31; and Trey Brunson, 29, and Riah Nelson, 25.

The Ultimatum Season 2 Trailer

Though an official The Ultimatum Season 2 trailer remains forthcoming, the streamer also dropped a teaser introducing the new cast on July 26, previewing tears, explosive arguments, and lots of uncertainty. “I think being here will allow us to have clarity as to whether or not marriage is the right thing for us right now,” Brian calmly explains in one clip, after the sneak peek already showed him and Lisa arguing and her telling him, “I’m tired of giving my [bleep] life to you.” Meanwhile, James admits, “I don’t even know why I agreed to come do this.”

The Ultimatum Season 2 Release Date & Schedule

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum Season 2 will be available to stream on Aug. 23, with the finale and reunion dropping a week later on Aug. 30. Following Love Is Blind’s disastrous live reunion attempt in April, expect the post-season cast sitdown to be taped. “Andy Cohen said it’s a bad idea to do a live reunion, and I tend to agree with that creatively,” Coelen added in a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing Netflix came up with the idea, despite his misgivings. “Would we do a live reunion again? Possibly, but what is the benefit? I’d have to think about it and obviously talk to my partners about the real benefit of going live. A quick turnaround, sure, but we’d have to analyze if there’s a real benefit.”

This post will be updated as more The Ultimatum Season 2 details become available.