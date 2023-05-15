When one country music superstar exits, another enters. Ahead of The Voice Season 24, fans already knew that OG coach Blake Shelton was leaving NBC’s reality music competition series. To soften the blow, the network announced on May 15 that Shelton’s friend Reba McEntire is taking over his rotating red throne. “There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall!” the “Fancy” singer commented on the show’s Instagram announcement, adding that she’s “so excited” about the gig.

Prior to recently serving as Season 23’s Mega Mentor, McEntire’s history with the Emmy-winning series dates all the way back to Season 1 when she was Team Blake’s Battle Advisor. “It’s so much fun to be back on The Voice again,” McEntire said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March. “It’s always a lot of fun to give advice because I study people when they perform, and I want to be touched when they’re singing to me.”

She’ll certainly have plenty of opportunities for that now. With another season officially confirmed, here’s everything to know about The Voice Season 24, so far.

Who Are The Voice Season 24 Coaches?

In addition to McEntire, EGOT winner John Legend, who took a brief hiatus after being on the show from Seasons 16-22, is returning to The Voice to man his red coach’s button. They’ll also be competing against Shelton’s wife and six-season vet, Gwen Stefani, who wrote, “surprise :) i’m back in the big red chair!!” on Instagram, as well as Season 23 newcomer Niall Horan.

The former One Direction band member — who tweeted, “I loved it so much, I’m doing it again!” on May 15 — recently explained to NBC Insider that he joined the show because he loves “finding new talent online,” among other reasons. “I really wanted to get involved and find a new crop of talent that we can nurture and make careers of,” he said.

Horan will be the lone Season 23 coach making a comeback, though, as Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper are sitting out this rotation. In Clarkson’s case, her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is moving production to New York City in the fall, making it virtually impossible for her to simultaneously film The Voice in Los Angeles. Though Chance the Rapper’s reason for not returning for Season 24 has yet to be publicly revealed, it’s not uncommon for musicians to come and go between seasons and he could still be back in the future.

What Is The Voice Season 24 Premiere Date?

NBC has slated the Season 24 premiere of The Voice for Fall 2023, but a specific return date is yet to be announced. Fans can safely bet that they’ll see the judges’ chairs turning again sometime around the third week of September, though.

This post will be updated as more The Voice Season 24 details become available.