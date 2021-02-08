Twitter Is Freaked Out By The Weeknd's Bandaged Halftime Show Dancers

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off for some trophy at Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, Twitter was focused on something much more important: The Weeknd Super Bowl Halftime memes. The R&B superstar just became the first Canadian solo Halftime Show headliner, giving a high-intensity 12-minute performance filled with non-stop hits and so many bandaged men.

While The Weeknd may have done the Halftime Show sans special guests as expected (sorry, Ariana Grande fans), it was still filled with plenty of electrifying moments. The performer literally turned Raymond James Stadium into his stage, taking over stands, backstage, and the actual football field for renditions of "Starboy," "Can't Feel My Face," and of course, "Blinding Lights."

The latter, which served as his grand finale, would've been a poignant triumph in the wake of his shocking Grammy snubs back in November... but then hundreds of bandaged men dressed just like The Weeknd's mysterious After Hours character stormed the stage, freaking out every viewer and supplying endless meme material for Twitter.

Prior to the show, fans got very excited to see what The Weeknd would deliver on stage — and some even gave their dream scenarios.

After making his grand entrance atop a virtual Las Vegas skyline with "Starboy," viewers were immediately onboard with his Halftime Show — but they couldn't help but poke fun at his frenzied performance of "Can't Feel My Face," which gave perhaps the most awkward facial expressions even seen in a Halftime Show.

However, nothing both impressed and scared Twitter more than the hundreds of dancers who stormed the field dressed in The Weeknd's now-iconic red blazer, their heads completely obscured in bandages, for the "Blinding Lights" finale. If the Joker appeared in a film adaptation of 1984, this might be what it looks like.

Some Twitter users also made COVID-19 mask jokes, because who could resist?

Needless to say, many people are going to have nightmares tonight.

More to come...