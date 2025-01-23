Prepare to live vicariously through the wealthy White Lotus guests for another season. On Jan. 23, HBO announced that The White Lotus had been renewed for a fourth season, weeks before Season 3 premieres on Feb. 16. According to Variety, production is expected to begin in 2026, which likely means a 2027 premiere is in store.

It’s unknown whether any current cast members or White Lotus alum will return for Season 4. Jennifer Coolidge was one of the only Season 1 stars to return for the next season, reprising her Emmy-winning role as Tanya McQuaid alongside Jon Gries as her love interest, Greg. She went on to win a second Emmy for Season 2.

Coolidge’s Season 1 co-star Natasha Rothwell is returning for the upcoming third installment as spa therapist Belinda Lindsey, who’s seeking a “healing journey.”

Joining Rothwell for Season 3 is a new ensemble cast filled with A-listers and rising stars alike, including Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Blackpink member Lisa, credited under her birth name, Lalisa Manobal, will also star on the show.

Where Will Season 4 Take Place?

Fabio Lovino/HBO

While the next White Lotus resort location is unknown, HBO chairman Casey Bloys revealed that series creator Mike White already pitched ideas for a fourth season, including some potential locales when he visited Thailand during Season 3 filming.

“Mike, obviously — if he wants to move forward and do the four seasons — he will do the fourth season,” Bloys said at the time.

The first White Lotus resort was in Hawai’i, before the series moved to Sicily in its second season. For Season 3, the show will head to a luxurious resort in Thailand. At this rate, the White Lotus resorts will never close, no matter how many murders occur on their properties. Perhaps a winter-oriented ski resort is next on the itinerary?