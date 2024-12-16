We are so back — and by “we,” I mean The White Lotus. On Dec. 16, HBO unveiled the first Season 3 teaser, which announced that the Emmy-winning series will return with new episodes starting on Feb. 16.

This season, creator Mike White takes viewers to a White Lotus resort in Thailand, where a new group of vacationers hopes to relax and soak in the culture. As usual, they are met with chaos, deceit, and murder.

The teaser begins with the return of Emmy-nominated star Natasha Rothwell, who played massage therapist Belinda Lindsey in the first season of the acclaimed series. Following her experience with Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), Rothwell’s character went from the resort’s Hawai’i location to Thailand on an “exchange program” in search of her own healing.

Joining Rothwell is a large ensemble cast of A-list actors, rising stars, and local talent. This season’s roster includes Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Blackpink member Lisa, credited under her birth name, Lalisa Manobal, also stars in the series.

Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb on The White Lotus Season 3 Fabio Lovino/HBO

In September, Rothwell told Bustle about returning to The White Lotus. “I watched Season 2 along with everyone else,” she said. “I screamed when Tanya fell off the boat. So when [White] reached out to me about bringing Belinda back, I told him what I told him in Season 1: ‘I will follow you to the ends of the earth. I’ll be there.’”

Season 3’s Theme

White previously teased that Season 3 would focus on religion and spirituality, making Thailand the perfect destination for the next White Lotus resort.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a kind of satirical and funny look at death, and Eastern religion, and spirituality,” he told Entertainment Weekly after the Season 2 finale. “And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”