Prepare Yourself For More Teen Drama In The Wilds Season 2

Amazon Prime's new YA series The Wilds ticks a lot of boxes. It has a diverse cast, feminist and LGBTQ+ characters, and it straddles a a number of genres, from survival drama to teen soap to coming-of-age story. It also happens to be a pretty good show, according to most critics, adding to the potential that Amazon may have a hit on its hands. If that proves true, then it certainly seems plausible that The Wilds will return for Season 2.

Still, no official plans have been announced. The series only premiered on Dec. 11, and like most shows, its performance will ultimately determine its staying power. Given Amazon's track record, it's hard to say how long of a wait it will be before learning the The Wilds' fate. For example, its new sci-fi series Upload was renewed just a week after its premiere, while Utopia was canceled two months after its debut. And the new drama Hunters was ultimately renewed for a second season, but not until six months after its debut. So, fans of The Wilds could be waiting anywhere from a week to half a year before learning if a second season is on the way or not.

There are reasons to be optimistic about The Wilds continuing, though. The series currently boasts a very solid 80% Rotten Tomatoes rating, which is considerably better than Hunters' 64% and is nipping at the heels of Upload's 87%. The show also seemingly fills a gap in Amazon's programming slate, as the streaming network doesn't really offer much YA-targeted content. If Amazon is looking to diversify its programming and grow its audience, then canceling The Wilds would seemingly go against those goals. For now, though, all we can do is wait for news.