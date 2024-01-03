By the time Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist revealed their engagement on The Golden Bachelor, their live Golden Wedding was already just over a month away. Luckily, one member of Theresa’s family helped make the planning process a breeze.

Calling her daughter, Jen, a “lifesaver,” Theresa said to People, “There’s so many decisions that had to be made, and in some instances, she would get the vision board together for me or she would get ideas of dresses and veils and rings.”

By mid-December, there were “very few decisions left to be made,” thanks to Jen. “Seriously, I don’t know if there would be a wedding if she wasn’t involved,” Theresa said.

A Golden Wedding Party

So, it’s only fitting that Theresa chose Jen as her maid of honor. Their wedding date, Jan. 4, also happens to be Jen’s birthday, but Theresa insists that her only daughter feels “incredible” about sharing the special day.

“It’s the biggest gift for her,” Theresa said of Jen, who works as a marketing and promotions manager in New Jersey. “She fell in love with Gerry.”

On Instagram, Jen wrote, “Can’t wait to support my best girl like she did for me... You’re going to be an incredible bride and I can’t wait to see it with my own eyes.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

Meanwhile, Gerry’s daughters, Jenny and Angie, will serve as Theresa’s bridesmaids, along with her daughter-in-law, Amanda, and his granddaughters, Payton and Charlee, will be her junior bridesmaids. Theresa also previously revealed that her sisters, Charlotte and Mary, will be her “flower girls,” joking, “They're older. They should be thrilled with that.” (She also has a brother named Vinny.)

Theresa is also mom to a son, Tommy, who owns a boat rental business in South Carolina, and she has six grandsons — Brandon, Braxton, Brody, Dempsey, Henry, and Leo — all of whom will be involved in the Palm Springs, California ceremony, too. Tommy will walk her down the aisle, and she already tapped 6-year-old Henry, whom fans met during Golden Bachelor Hometowns, as the ring bearer. The rest of the boys will serve as junior groomsmen.

“Everybody Will Be Involved”

Also standing on Gerry’s side of the aisle will be his best man, son-in-law Rob, and Theresa’s son-in-law Matt, who will act as a groomsman.

“Every single member of our family is involved in the bridal party. There’s not anybody that's left out,” Theresa told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to be a big bridal party. I have six grandsons. We have several men in our lives. We have women in our lives. Everybody will be involved.”