The Golden Bachelor finale kicked off with Gerry Turner giving his daughters and granddaughters an important mission: to give their honest feedback after “spending some time” with finalists Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima.

“Their radar is going to be up,” Gerry said of his and late wife Toni’s children, Jenny and Angie. “They’re gonna be looking for telltale signs of anything that would indicate a problem for their dad.”

As their investigative work played out, Golden Bachelor fans had thoughts.

Theresa Meets Gerry’s Family

Joined by Jenny’s daughter, Payton and Charlee, in Costa Rica, the group met Theresa first “I’m absolutely in love with your dad,” Theresa told Gerry’s family, who were as enamored by her as their dad is.

After reporting back to their dad that Theresa had won them over, Angie really went there and asked her dad flat-out if they “knocked the boots” during Fantasy Suites. On X (formerly Twitter), some fans blushed in disbelief. “Not Gerry’s daughter asking if he and Theresa ‘knocked the boots’ in the Fantasy Suite!” one viewer wrote, while another added, “I am living for Gerry’s daughters learning about their dad’s rizz.”

A third Golden Bachelor fan summed up, “I really like Gerry’s daughters. They are a hoot and love how accepting they are of the situation.”

Leslie Drops An F-Bomb

Leslie met the family next, and similarly made an excellent first impression. In a lighthearted moment, she mentioned how Gerry had used the F-word for the first time in the Fantasy Suite, prompting the Golden Bachelor to joke about whether he used an exclamation point or question mark for punctuation.

This time, his grandkids got a dose of the TMI, too. “Not Gerry making a sex joke in front of his daughters and granddaughters,” someone posted on X.

Disney/John Fleenor

Despite the laughs, Leslie’s admitted anxieties gave Angie and Jenny pause. As another viewer worried, “The daughter’s reactions are not a good sign for Leslie and Gerry.” It turned out they were correct, too, because Gerry broke up with Leslie, soon afterward.

