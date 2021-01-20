On Wednesday, Los Angeles writer Amanda Gorman became the youngest poet in U.S. history to speak at a presidential inauguration ceremony, joining a cadre of great writers and thinkers that includes Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander. Reading her new poem, "The Hill We Climb" — which she composed especially for Joe Biden's inauguration — Gorman managed to upstage the likes of fellow performers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Gorman is the first National Youth Poet Laureate, and her inaugural poem, "The Hill We Climb," isn't the first she's written for a special occasion. In 2018, Gorman wrote "In This Place (An American Lyric)" for U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith's first public reading at the Library of Congress.

This post will continue to be updated...