Alison Hammond & Dermot O'Leary Just Landed A Huge New Gig

After much speculation, This Morning has announced Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary as regular Friday hosts for the ITV daytime show, replacing husband and wife presenting team Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Alison, who has worked on the breakfast program for 19 years, will take her seat on the main sofa alongside Dermot on January, 8. 2021.

"I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning — initially for a few months — that I would still be there 19 years later," said Alison in a statement. "I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it's a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.

She continued: "I'm just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot."

Dermot is equally excited about the new job and said he's "deeply thrilled and honoured" to be joining the This Morning team.

"We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them. Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we've all had," he added.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will continue to present the popular show Mondays to Thursdays, meanwhile, Ruth and Eamonn will continue to cover This Morning during the key holidays.

Eamonn confirmed the news on Twitter and tweeted: "It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a ball you two! It’s not goodbye from us, it’s simply au revoir until the next half term."

“We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning," said Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley.

"Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Holly & Phil and Eamonn & Ruth.”

This Morning fans are excited about the new post. As one tweeted: "@AlisonHammond is a national treasure; witty, caring and she has such an infectious persona. Dermot will be just as fun. Looking forward to having Fridays back."