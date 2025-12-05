At just 25 years old, Thomasin McKenzie has built an impressively varied resume. Following her breakthrough role in 2018’s Leave No Trace, the New Zealand actor has explored everything from horror (Old, Last Night in Soho) and black comedy (Jojo Rabbit) to biopic (Joy). But it wasn’t until she filmed Fackham Hall, a pitch-perfect send-up of period dramas, that she got to play in the genre she first fell for.

“Downton Abbey, which partly inspired this film, is the first TV show I ever became obsessed with,” McKenzie tells Bustle over Zoom, recalling how she and her dad eagerly awaited new episodes each week.

McKenzie’s familiarity with Downton pays off in her portrayal of Rose Davenport, a bookish 23-year-old “spinster” whose idealistic view of marriage makes her the family’s black sheep. Fackham Hall (in theaters Dec. 5) sees Rose fall for Eric Noone (Ben Radcliffe) as a murder mystery plays out in the background. The couple’s love story that feels delightfully earnest, even though its swooniest moments are intercut with gags (like when Eric dreamily tells Rose there’s something in the air... while someone’s having explosive tummy trouble just feet away).

It’s a busy end of year for McKenzie, who also stars in The Testament of Ann Lee (out Dec. 25) — also a period piece, but one that leans into angsty and chilling territory rather than the posh and playful Fackham Hall. The actor plays Mary, a close confidante to Amanda Seyfried’s titular 18th-century religious leader. Unlike Rose, Mary’s not focused on finding love — in fact, Lee’s sect is big on celibacy. Which is all well and good, because it wasn’t exactly the sexiest McKenzie’s ever felt: On top of the heavy prosthetics, which aged her and simulated a blind eye, they filmed in “boiling hot” Budapest. “We were dancing so much, and there was a lot of sweating, and it was pretty gross,” she says. Call it an occupational hazard.

Below, McKenzie opens up about the timeliness of Fackham Hall, finding romance in chaos, and more.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

You’ve had the chance to explore so many different genres. What made you excited for Fackham Hall, in particular?

Definitely the comedy aspect of it. It’s what people need at the moment, so hopefully it makes as many people as possible smile, laugh, and have a good time.

Rose is introduced with the line, “She’s 23 — a dried-up husk of a woman.” It reminded me of that iconic quote from Pride & Prejudice, “I’m 27 years old. I have no money and no prospects...” which people still feel like sometimes today. Did you resonate with any modern parallels in this movie?

I think there’s a kind of toxic productivity, toxic ambition movement going on, where we see people doing incredible things on social media, and think we need to be doing more and putting out more and meeting these expectations. I’m just trying to keep things simple and enjoy life.

McKenzie with her Fackham Hall castmates. Bleecker Street

I found myself really rooting for Rose and Eric. Can you talk to me about why their romance works — even in this silly, unlikely setting?

It keeps the film grounded when there is so much chaos going on around them. In practically every scene between Rose and Eric, there is that romance, but in the background, something’s on fire. But having that relationship to focus on helps the story move along.

For me, I’m really not a romantic person in the slightest. Being able to play Rose was really appealing because it gave me an excuse to lean into the romanticism.

I wouldn’t have guessed that.

I do enjoy watching romance films, but I cringe anytime anything romantic [happens] in my own life. Like if I were ever proposed to, it would have to be the most low-key — if it happened in public, I would absolutely die. I just can’t handle it.

Is it right that this filmed very close to The Testament of Ann Lee? How did you balance those very different worlds?

I did Fackham Hall right after filming Ann Lee, and they are polar opposites. For my character in Ann Lee, Mary, romance isn’t really a thing. She has other priorities. She’s more focused on her friendships, her relationship with Amanda Seyfried’s character, than she is on anything else for herself.

They were different filming experiences, but there is an element of comedy to Ann Lee as well. It is heightened, and it is a little bit ridiculous. The core of the story is true, but there’s a lot of chaos going on around them as well.

McKenzie and Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee. Searchlight Pictures

I did get to see Ann Lee, and I agree — the heightened-ness can lend itself to laughter! I also wasn’t expecting it to have so many earworms.

Every single day, we were singing a new song. I did start to go a little bit insane.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.