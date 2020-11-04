Dixie D'Amelio Isn't So Sure About Those Kardashian Comparisons

The D'Amelios are getting their own show, yes, but don't expect a Keeping Up With the D'Amelios reality series. TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio opened up about the Kardashian comparisons after confirming this past summer that her family of four — comprised of sister and fellow TikTok star Charli, mom Heidi, and dad Marc — would soon enter the lively world of reality TV. While the D'Amelios are flattered by the comparisons to America's most famous family, Dixie said she isn't so sure the parallels are accurate.

"It's just, like, that's a lot of pressure because the Kardashians are just so iconic in a lot of ways," D'Amelio told Euphoria Magazine in a digital cover interview on Nov. 2. The family has called the comparisons "very nice," but Dixie maintained that their still-untitled show likely won't be anything like Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Now that we're doing the reality show, people are like, 'Oh, is it going to be like the Kardashians? Are you guys going to be fighting and all this?'" she said. "I'm like, 'Probably not.' We just want to show our lives."

Charli, for her part, has echoed the same no-drama sentiments. She told Cosmopolitan that her family is "super close" in July and that their tight-knit bond is "something I'd love to bring more light to." Charli told the magazine, "I'm just excited for people to see more of our family dynamic — that's really what makes us who we are."

So, what can fans expect from the show? The family's various business ventures are a good bet. Dixie has also been carving out her own path in the music industry. The digital cover comes after she debuted "Naughty List," a Christmas song in collaboration with former One Direction star Liam Payne on Oct. 29. The two completed the song virtually from opposite sides of the globe (Dixie in California, Payne in England) due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We all could use a little early holiday spirit, so I'm hoping everyone has fun creating videos to this song," Dixie said at the time of the track's debut.

The TikTok star also touched on the virtual collaboration in her Euphoria interview, revealing that she one day hopes to cross paths with Payne. "I would have loved to have the chance to be in the studio together, but hopefully we'll get a chance to meet in person in the future," Dixie said. She added of the cheeky track name, "I'd like to think I'm always on the nice list!"