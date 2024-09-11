Tim Walz is “grateful” for Taylor Swift’s support before the 2024 presidential election.

Following the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Sept. 10, the singer revealed in a statement that she intends to vote for Harris and VP candidate Tim Walz in November.

Appearing on MSNBC shortly after the debate, Gov. Walz responded to Swift’s endorsement of himself and Harris. “I am incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a cat owner — a fellow cat owner,” he said. “That was eloquent and it was clear. And that’s the type of courage we need in America, to stand up.”

“We’ve seen it out of women who would like to have their own personal lives kept personal, but are forced to go out there cause they nearly died because they can’t get abortion services in a pregnancy,” he told host Rachel Maddow. “Now you have somebody like Taylor Swift, coming out and making that very clear.”

Walz concluded his reaction with a nod to Swift’s loyal fanbase, adding, This will be the opportunity, Swifties — KamalaHarris.com — get on over there, give us a hand, get things going.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor’s Endorsement

Swift announced her support for the Harris-Walz campaign on Sept. 10, minutes after the presidential debate.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote in a statement. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

The singer posted her endorsement with a photograph taken by Inez & Vinoodh, in which she posed with her cat Benjamin Button — a reference to comments from Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, belittling “childless cat ladies.”

Swift also gave a shoutout to Walz in her statement, writing, “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”