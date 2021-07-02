9 Times Jack Grealish Channelled Vintage Beckham In A Major Way

Celebrity
The similarities between the midfielders are uncanny.
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images; Marvin Ibo Guengoer/Getty Images
Every young football player wants to be compared to David Beckham, it's up there on the list of achievements with getting your first international cap for your country. But once in a while, someone comes along that really does remind you of old Golden Balls. Enter: Jack Grealish.
Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images; Robin Jones/Getty Images
At just 25-years-old, the Aston Villa captain and attacking midfielder has become one of the UK’s most talented players, with 222 appearances and a mighty 37 goals for the Birmingham side, and is now aiding England to international success.