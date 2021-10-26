Twitter Is Losing It Over How Hot Timothée Chalamet Is In Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has been out for less than a week, and it’s already proving to be one the year’s biggest blockbusters. Naturally, that means fans have been hard at work, generating hilarious tweets and memes about at the film — many of which feature its star, Timothée Chalamet.

Based on Frank Herbert’s beloved science fiction novel of the same name, Villeneuve’s movie has been lauded by audiences and critics alike for its otherwordly visuals and edge-of-your-seat combat scenes. But as is often the case on the internet, the more people love something, the more they will meme about it. And now that Dune: Part 2 is officially, finally greenlit, it doesn’t seem like the jokes will stop anytime soon.

“It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune, and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream,” Villeneuve told Deadline upon learning the news. “This is only the beginning.” It was always the director’s plan to adapt Dune in two parts, and he may even be interested in telling more of Herbert’s story. “Maybe there’s another possibility to make Dune Messiah, because I think that Messiah could be a fantastic movie,” he told Vulture in a recent interview. It’d be hard, he added, “But you know what? If ever I have to face that challenge, it means that life is fantastic.”

Dune: Part Two isn’t expected to hit theaters until October 2023. Until then, enjoy some of best memes and tweets about Chalamet from Dune: Part One.