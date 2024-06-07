Tolú’s Role On Perfect Match Marks A Franchise First

Netflix’s Perfect Match is a dating show, but it’s also a competition, with challenges and eliminations that determine your fate. This is why Tolú Ekundare will be one to watch as Season 2 rolls out in Tulum, Mexico.

“Perfect Match means finding that person that just makes every nerve in your body tingle with excitement,” Tolú says upon her entrance in Season 2, which premiered on June 7. “It’s finding that person that actually wants a relationship. I’m done with games, y’all!”

Granted, Perfect Match does seem like a fairly game-filled environment. But Tolú is ready to take it on. Her byline this season is “Main Character Energy,” and if you’re familiar with her Netflix tenure, you’ll understand why that is a fitting moniker. If not, here’s a recap of Tolú’s time on The Trust and a look at what she’s been up to since.

Her Twisty Turn On The Trust

Tolú is a Houston-based marketing manager, per her Netflix bio. She competed on the first season of Netflix’s The Trust: A Game of Greed. If you aren’t familiar with the competition show (which debuted earlier this year), it brings together strangers who must decide amongst themselves how to split a $250,000 prize pot.

As the name of the game suggests, contestants may choose to make bold moves to secure as much cash for themselves as possible. That’s exactly what Tolú did, making a late-in-the-game decision to remove $25,000 from the show’s vault.

Netflix

“At the end of the day, nobody’s going to look out for me the way that I’m going to look out for me,” she told Netflix. “Yes, some people will call it selfish, but I honestly don’t believe that selfishness is a bad trait to have. This world is callous and unforgiving. I’m always going to have baby girl’s back — and baby girl is Tolú, period.”

Tolú won the season with four fellow victors, though she’s the only alum to bring her talents to Perfect Match. That’s a significant first since most of the other contestants are from established shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle. Being from a new show may give her a game advantage, too, since her castmates won’t know how strategic she really is.

Tolú’s Instagram Is Total Travel Inspo

Beyond Perfect Match and The Trust, Tolú shares her life on social media. Her Instagram, @toluekundare, is filled with plenty of fashion and travel inspiration.

In addition to working as a marketing manager, the 27-year-old does acting and modeling, making her debut in a 2022 Monaleo music video.