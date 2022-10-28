Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Have Officially Filed For Divorce

Following rumours of an ongoing rift between the pair, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. As TMZ reports, the couple filed on Oct. 28 and are believed to have reached a settlement regarding the dividing of assets and the custody of their two children. Sources have also claimed that Brady and Bündchen managed to come to an agreement thanks to a mediator on both sides, and the couple’s lawyers have been working on the divorce since September. As of publication, details of the settlement remain confidential.

Speaking to People, another insider claimed that both parties have filed for divorce in Florida. “The settlement is all worked out,” a source told the outlet, adding that they have “agreed to joint custody” of their two children: son Benjamin and daughter Vivian Lake.

Brady and Bündchen first began dating back in 2006, and eventually tied the knot three years later in 2009 before starting a family together. Rumours of a potential split first arose back in August, when Brady reportedly missed 11 days of preseason training, citing “personal” issues when quizzed about his absence. “There’s a lot of sh*t going on,” he said in a press conference at the time.

The following month, in September, Page Six reported that the pair had got into a major fight. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told the outlet. On Oct. 4, People reported that Gisele had hired a divorce lawyer. “She feels like she needs to move on," an insider said at the time. “She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

People also previously reported that Brady was “hurting” amid his marital woes. “She is the one steering the divorce,” an insider claimed. “She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight.”