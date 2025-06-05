A familiar wizard will step back into the world of Harry Potter very soon.

On June 5, Tom Felton — who played Draco Malfoy in the original films — announced he’s set to join the cast of the Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, reprising his role as the platinum-haired Slytherin from Nov. 11, 2025 through March 22, 2026.

A Full-Circle Moment

The play, which debuted on London’s West End in 2016, follows a new generation of students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Among them are Harry and Ginny’s son, Albus, who forges an unlikely relationship with Draco’s son, Scorpius.

Felton announced his casting on Today, describing the casting as a “pinch-me situation.”

“We start 19 years later ... now we’re no longer children,” he explained. “We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult. So that’s the exciting challenge ahead for me.”

As Today notes, Felton’s casting won’t just mark his Broadway debut, but also the first time an original Harry Potter cast member has appeared in the stage show.

“When they put my blond wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried,” Felton told Today. “It was just sort of like a blast from the past.”

To celebrate, Felton took to Instagram to tease a peek of himself in character. “Scared, Potter?” he asks the camera, in a nod to his part in the films.

Felton’s Future In The Wizarding World

Felton’s Broadway run lasts 19 weeks, but it may not be his only trip back to Hogwarts. This April, at the opening of the new Harry Potter Shop in Chicago, Felton opened up to Bustle about his future with the franchise.

Specifically, he weighed in on fans’ hopes that he might play Draco’s dad, Lucius Malfoy, in the new TV series, which is currently in development. “That's a cool idea. Yeah, I’m not opposed to that at all,” he said. “Any chance to be part of the Wizarding World is a good one.”

Murray Close/Moviepix/Getty Images

And even if he doesn’t take up the part on screen, he’s excited to pass the baton — er, wand — to a new generation. “I also have heard — I don’t know this for a fact — but they might be filming it in the same studios as we filmed it, which means that I will hopefully, inevitably get to knock on a dressing room door that says ‘Draco’ and surprise the new kid who’s doing it,” he said.

His advice? Simple: “Just have fun. Take pictures, steal more props. I’m joking, but I’m sure whoever they pick will be the one down for the job.”