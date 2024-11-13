It’s been more than two decades since the release of the first Harry Potter film, but fans continue to discover surprising tidbits about the movie, and the original book series, to this day.

On Nov. 12, the official Harry Potter Instagram account posted a scene from the first film, showcasing the difference between the U.K. and U.S. versions of the 2001 adaptation.

In the scene, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) reveals the magical object she believes is “under the trap door” to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint). In the U.S. version, Hermione refers to the object as “the sorcerer's stone.” However, in the U.K. version, she calls it “the philosopher's stone.”

The dialogue differences are reflected in the film’s title. In the U.S., the movie is called Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, while across the pond, it’s titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Writing on Instagram, many fans admitted they never realized the movie had been given different titles in the U.S. and U.K. “How did I never notice this?” one user commented,” while one Potterhead asked, “Why would they need to change one word?”

Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe. Murray Close/ Getty Images

Fans of the movie’s source material were likely aware of the title change in the U.S., as it was also applied to the first Harry Potter book, which was released in the summer of 1997.

Harry Potter Title Change

As noted on the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone IMDb page, the title change was a marketing decision made by the U.S. publishing company Scholastic, who wanted to ensure the book would appeal to American readers who might have a different interpretation of the word “philosopher.”

“The title change was Arthur’s [Levine] idea initially, because he felt that the British title gave a misleading idea of the subject matter,” Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling, explained in a 1999 interview. “We discussed several alternative titles and Sorcerer’s Stone was my idea.”

Boston University book historian, Joseph Rezek, recently explored the history of book title changes. “Titles are advertisements, targeted to a specific market,” he explained, adding that such changes have been happening for “centuries.” Rezek added, “Choosing a title is not only an aesthetic choice, it's an economic one.”

Released in June 1997, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone became one of the best-selling books of all time, reportedly shifting 120 million copies as of 2018. The book’s big-screen adaptation was also a big hit with audiences, grossing $974,755,371 at the global box office.