Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, & Tobey Maguire Just Had The Most Wholesome Zoom Reunion

Prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were eager to discover whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be reprising the role of Peter Parker in the superhero sequel following months of online speculation.

Indeed, the rumours were true, and Maguire and Garfield — both of whom have played Spider-Man in previous iterations of the franchise — appeared in the film alongside Tom Holland. Fans were elated with the much-anticipated Spidey crossover in No Way Home, which has grossed more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the sixth highest grossing film in history, Variety reports.

During a rare Zoom interview conducted by Pete Hammond and published by Deadline, Maguire, Garfield, and Holland sat down to discuss their experience working on Spiderman: No Way Home, the film’s monumental success, and how they were convinced to return to the Marvel franchise.

“I didn’t think it would be quite as massive as it has been,” Holland said of audience reactions to the movie, adding that one of his “favourite things to do” is watch fans’ reactions online.

“I don’t think I could ever have imagined it as being so well received by everyone ... it feels like we’ve been on some sort of really weird dream. It feels really strange,” Holland continued.

Later in the video chat, Maguire — who first donned the iconic Spidey suit back in 2002 — shed light on how his return to the franchise came to be, revealing that the process began with a meeting between himself and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal — who had an apparent “love” of all things Spider-Man. He added that the people “steering the creative process” seemed to have an “authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love,” and he “wanted to join that.”

Garfield, on the other hand, revealed he was “just waiting to see” if Maguire was going to be involved. “If Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, 'Well, I have no choice,’” he joked.

The trio also disclosed how working on No Way Home proved to be an emotional experience. “This film also felt like a celebration of three generations of cinema,” Holland commented, while Maguire concluded that he was “grateful” to be part of it. “It was such a rich experience and, as the guys have touched on, the kind of sharing of something and the brotherhood of it.”

Holland was also asked about his future donning the infamous Spider-Man suit, to which he responded that he didn’t know if it’s the end for him but that there’s “a part of me that feels like it’s the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset and let the next lucky young kid come in to don the suit,” and “I’m not really ready to say goodbye but if I do have to say goodbye I will do so proudly.”