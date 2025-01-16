When contestants on The Traitors fly to Scotland and enter Alan Cumming’s castle of murder and deceit, most of them don’t know what they’re in for — especially who they’ll be playing the game with. That wasn’t true for Big Brother alums Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, who locked eyes with each other outside the mansion and almost immediately broke into tears.

“I’m trying to have my most congenial face on when I see Danielle Reyes, and my stomach drops,” Britney said in her confessional. “I gave her the boot on Big Brother, and she did not take it well. I certainly don’t need an adversary or an enemy in this castle.”

Before the game began, Britney apologized to Danielle, who tearfully accepted. But in her confessional, Danielle admitted, “I can forgive you, but I will not forget.” Later that night, Danielle was named one of the game’s first Traitors, giving her the weapon needed for revenge. So far, she’s keeping Britney safe, but who knows if she’ll eventually pull the trigger.

So what exactly happened between them on Big Brother? Let’s break it down.

Danielle & Britney’s BB History

Interestingly, the duo didn’t play Big Brother together. They’re from two entirely different eras. Danielle established herself as a BB legend when she finished runner-up during the third season in 2002, with fans declaring her one of the best players not to win. She later returned for the show’s first All-Stars edition four years later, getting evicted in sixth place.

Britney made her mark in 2010 on Season 12, with her diary room confessionals making her one of the funniest people to play the game (Brendon Villegas will never recover from being called a “homosapien”). But a secret alliance blindsided and evicted her before the final four. She returned two seasons later alongside other BB alumni, going home in eighth place.

Their Reindeer Games Journey

The two became friendly over the years as BB alumni but took long breaks from the show. They finally competed against each other for the first time on Big Brother’s 2023 holiday-themed spin-off Reindeer Games, where they initially worked together and wanted to form a girls’ alliance. However, Britney ended up playing a huge role in Danielle’s elimination.

In the third episode, the cast faced a knockout-style competition that gave the first player five minutes and thirty seconds to finish a puzzle. If they solved it, they were safe from eviction but would have to choose the next person to face the puzzle — and that player would get less time. Both Britney and Danielle begged not to be chosen.

However, Xavier Prather, who completed the puzzle with just seconds to spare, took a shot at Britney, thinking she couldn’t do it. To his surprise — and her own — she solved it faster than he did. But after realizing he was secretly aligned with Danielle, Britney decided to sever that connection and chose Danielle to go next. Sadly, she lost by a few seconds, making her the third evictee.

Needless to say, Danielle wasn’t thrilled, telling Entertainment Weekly in December 2023 that she had an “undying love” for Britney outside the game. “She was my person,” she said. “When she put me in, it was very shocking. I couldn’t get my head around that this friend of mine put me in this game knowing that I was not going to come back.”

Britney was eliminated from Reindeer Games right before the finale and justified her actions in an interview with EW. “I know the type of player she is,” she said. “If her and Xavier are talking about getting rid of me, no hesitation, she will get rid of me. But it still was so hard for me to do because of how much I really love her as a fan of the show and how much she had done for Big Brother as a program.”

Only time will tell if their Traitors truce is permanent or fleeting.