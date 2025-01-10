The Traitors Season 3 has just begun, and the theories already are flying. There’s one Faithful in particular who thinks he’s two steps ahead of the titular schemers — and, well, he may be right! But that doesn’t always mean success in this game of treachery.

During the three-episode premiere on Jan. 9, Dylan Efron quickly (and correctly) identified Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race as a potential Traitor. He also tried to establish himself as a leader in the castle. “I think I’m the closest in the house to finding someone right now,” he told several fellow players.

As he said in a confessional, “I don’t think Traitors are safe when I’m in this castle ... and if I can convince people with my theories, I think the Faithfuls are going to win this game.”

Pilot Pete 2.0?

His approach reminded several viewers of Peter Weber’s in Season 2. As one fan put it on X (formerly Twitter), “Dylan Efron is about to be the second coming of Pilot Pete isn’t he.”

Though he may not have as long a reality resume as some of his peers — more on that later — his instincts were a pleasant surprise for many. “Dylan Efron I’m so sorry!! I was unfamiliar w your game!!” one fan wrote.

Of course, being a strategist means you won’t be too popular with the Traitors you’re trying to suss out. After being accused at the Episode 3 roundtable, Bob’s deflection skills provided a standout comeback. “I don’t even think you’re a Traitor, but you are misguided,” he told Dylan. “That should be your drag name: Welcome to the stage, Miss Guided.”

Meet The Family

If the last name or his face didn’t give it away, Dylan is Zac Efron’s younger brother. As his Instagram shows, he loves to travel, a passion he put to use producing the Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Upon arriving at the Traitors castle, Dylan told Wells Adams he was known from “just social media” — sure, he’s no stranger to a brand partnership — and said in a confessional that he feels like an “underdog” compared to his castmates. But he certainly has his own TV cred, from his Emmy-nominated work on Down to Earth to helming his adventure series, Flow State.

Dylan’s producing experience could be handy on The Traitors, where he’s already proven his ability to lead a group and keep track of many moving parts at once. As Zac told Entertainment Tonight last year, “I think he’s going to win. He’s really good at games and I just have a good feeling about it.”

In 2023, Zac and Dylan’s parents, David Efron and Starla Baskett, celebrated with their sons as Zac was honored with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dylan has the support of his family, including younger siblings Olivia and Henry. “I know exactly the type of big brother I want to be for Olivia and Henry because you were that brother to me,” Dylan wrote in a 2023 birthday post to Zac.