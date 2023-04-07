Netflix’s Transatlantic tells the story of a rescue mission to get thousands of artists, intellectuals, and refugees out of Nazi-occupied France in the early 1940s. The new series, which premiered April 7, is inspired by real events — but it’s not meant to be pure history. Rather, creator Anna Winger told The Hollywood Reporter, it should feel like the kind of films people were watching during that period: “comedies, romances, [and] melodramas that are about World War II in real time.” She cited several examples as inspiration, including The Great Dictator, To Be or Not to Be, and a popular contender for one of the best films of all time: Casablanca.

“I’d read a bit about the making of Casablanca, which is one of my favorite movies, and so many of the people working on that film were actually recent German emigres,” Winger told the outlet. “Just imagine them all sitting around at lunch. What were they talking about? It just must have been so intense.”

So, will there be a Transatlantic Season 2? One crucial sign points to no: the fact that Netflix has promoted Transatlantic as a “limited series.” But Winger does have a multi-year deal with the streamer, as Deadline reports. So whatever the fate of Transatlantic, there may be shows like it in the near future.

In the meantime, here’s everything to know about a potential Transatlantic Season 2.

Transatlantic Season 2 Plot

Despite being billed as a limited series, Winger did tell THR that “there are so many great stories in this same space,” adding that the one viewers have seen in Transatlantic so far is just “one slice” of history.

“There was actually a lot of people involved,” Winger explained. “And each of them deserve a movie in their own right.” So it definitely seems like there’s room to explore other elements of the ERC and similar rescue missions, should Netflix want to make the show a traditional drama or even take an anthology approach.

Transatlantic Season 2 Cast

Speaking of other stories, you can likely expect new stars to portray characters we didn’t meet in Season 1 — should Transatlantic be renewed. To recap, the original lineup included Cory Michael Smith as Varian Fry, Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold, Lucas Englander as Albert Hirschman, Deleila Piasko as Lisa Fittko, Ralph Amoussou as Paul Kandjo, Amit Rahav as Thomas Lovegrove, Corey Stoll as Graham Patterson, Grégory Montel as Philippe Frot, and Lolita Chammah as Mademoiselle Letoret.

Transatlantic Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

If the show is renewed, when is the potential Transatlantic Season 2 premiere date? The show was first announced in March 2022, and it debuted more than a year later. So it seems possible that a follow-up installment could arrive by next spring.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Transatlantic Season 2 becomes available.