Here’s How Many Followers Trisha From Love Is Blind Actually Has On Instagram

Love Is Blind Season 2 dater Trisha Frame is rarely at a loss for words. “I talk too much,” the 30-year-old real estate broker from Chicago admits in a Netflix intro video. “I hope that doesn’t get on my partner’s nerves.”

The Love Is Blind trailer hints that it might work to her advantage — at least as far as she’s concerned. “I’m not trying to sound conceited, but it sounds like all you guys are going after me,” she tells one man in the adjacent pod. In a later scene, she describes herself as a “catch,” adding that she doesn’t understand why she’s single.

Whether or not that rubs the other men the wrong way remains to be seen, but here’s everything to know about Trisha as you watch her journey play out.

Trisha’s Instagram

Throughout Love is Blind, Trisha brags multiple times about her “huge Instagram following,” which, as of early February, included about 8,600 people. She added that sometimes her Instagram followers “get a little intimidated” by how much she works out because they fear that “they might not be able to keep up.” Outside of the gym, Trisha seems to enjoy hiking and biking around Chicago, among other outdoor activities.

Trisha describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “#1 Aunt,” and she frequently shares photos of herself enjoying outings with her nephews and godson, like going on fishing trips and attending a monster truck show. “Thankful for my Family,” she captioned one photo of them along with her parents and sisters.

Trisha’s dog, Tator Beans, was also heavily featured on her page until he passed away in December 2021. “Thank you everyone who reached out to me for the passing of Tator Beans,” she wrote at the time. “He was the best dog for me and I am so grateful I had him in my life for so long.”

In addition to travel photos from destinations like Mexico, Dubai, Spain, Greece, and Colombia, Trisha’s Instagram still has several photos of an ex, including one of them kissing and another of them celebrating Sweetest Day, both posted in 2017.

Trisha’s Job

Despite her apparently massive Instagram following, Trisha is not an influencer. She actually works for Chicago Real Estate State Street Properties, a residential leasing firm that specializes in high-end luxury apartment buildings. According to the SSP website, their agents go the extra mile for their clients, whether it’s “taking a call at 10 p.m. on a Friday night or doing a video tour over Facetime.”