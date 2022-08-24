Tyler Stanaland is one of The Oppenheim Group’s most experienced real estate agents, if only because his family has been in the business for five generations. He is also at the center of Selling The OC’s Season 1 drama, even though he didn’t really do anything. Despite being the topic of conversation, Tyler says he’s happy that he filmed the show even if the dynamics have “shifted a bit” since they were able to watch the episodes. “We're all able to be in the same room together without stuff getting thrown or something,” Tyler tells Bustle. “I think we're doing OK.”

As a Laguna Beach, Orange County native, he certainly knows the market and the lifestyle he’s selling. Here’s everything else you need to know about him.

Tyler Stanaland’s Wife

In Selling the OC, Tyler casually mentions his wife is Brittany Snow, an actress known for her roles in Pitch Perfect, Nip/Tuck, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, among other roles, with three or four different projects in post-production, per IMDb. They were married in early March 2020, and he celebrated the ceremony on Instagram months later, captioning a pic, “Before the world shut down, a small group of our closest family and friends got together to celebrate what was certainly one of the best days of my life. It was cold and rainy but absolute magic.”

Speaking with Bustle, Tyler says that his wife is totally understanding of his friends (and their sometimes very friendly interactions) at the O Group and isn’t fazed by any of the drama involving Kayla Cardona. In the first season, Kayla admitted that she attempted to kiss Tyler, but he shut her down. “Nothing happened, and my wife knows everything that happened,” Tyler says. “We communicate well; one of the only reasons I was able to get through this was the fact that she knows everything. If something had happened, that would be a different story.”

Tyler Stanaland’s Family

Tyler’s family has been in the real estate business in Orange County for five generations, working for his father’s real estate agency, The John Stanaland Group, staffed with other family and friends. Given the flexibility of his dad's agency, when he heard that Brett and Jason Oppenheim were coming to Newport Beach, it seemed like a good way to break out on his own and build his own business. His family didn’t mind, of course, and Tyler says there’s still a lot of “overlap,” given that they have some of the same clients. “It's not like we had this contentious split,” Tyler adds. “So I have the best of both worlds, carving my own path and still getting to work with the family.”

He’s been successful at maintaining his surfing career and real estate ambition, citing his dad’s best career advice with The Tidalist, “My dad always stressed the importance of building and maintaining strong personal relationships and never burning bridges.”

Tyler Stanaland’s Instagram

Tyler’s Instagram is a little more interesting than the standard real estate and reality star fodder, if only because he used to surf professionally, so his grid is loaded with shots of him in action. Tyler ranked 81st in a surf competition out on the Outer Banks in North Carolina in 2015, and while he has been sponsored by local OC surf brands such as Catch Surf, it looks like surfing is now more of a hobby than it is a full-time gig.

Tyler Stanaland’s Real Estate Experience

Tyler’s official title at The Oppenheim Group is Real Estate Associate. His bio says he got his sales license at 18 years old before embarking on his surfing career, which led to some globe-trotting before returning home to real estate. As mentioned, Tyler got his start in real estate with his family’s business. His bio adds, “Tyler has been able to set himself apart with unmatched experience and understanding of the coastal communities, all while growing his business and proudly carrying on the family legacy.”