If you weren’t already sold on the idea of another Selling Sunset spin-off, the first official teaser trailer for Selling The OC is sure to do the trick. Following on from the success of the original series, the Netflix franchise has branched out to Orange County in Southern California to follow a new group of fabulous real estate agents working for The Oppenheim Group. In fact, the show takes place in the Newport Beach office, so avid fans of The O.C. may well recognise a few spots that appear on the show.

Unlike the recent spin-off Selling Tampa, real estate moguls Brett and Jason Oppenheim will feature in this series as they oversee the expansion of their successful empire. Much like its predecessor, Selling The OC is set to deliver serious glamour in the form of waterfront beachfront mansions with eye-wateringly high prices, while fans will also get complete access to all the drama going on behind-the-scenes, as well.

It turns out the new brokerage has both male and female agents working together and, as you can imagine, it means desirable mansions aren’t the only things they all end up fighting over. Here’s everything to know about Selling The OC, and how you can follow The Oppenheim Group’s newest agents on Instagram.

Selling The OC: Meet the agents

At the end of Selling Sunset season four, Jason Oppenheim announced that they would establish a fresh team with a “whole new dynamic” and they did not disappoint. Here are the glamorous new agents competing to establish themselves in the real estate business.

Alex Hall

According to her bio on The Oppenheim site, Alex is one of the most in-demand realtors in Orange County. She has a background in interior design and a history of selling homes at record prices, thanks to over 15 years of expertise in the field. Based on Alex Hall’s Instagram, she is currently in a relationship with fellow agent Sean Palmieri.

Alexandra Jarvis

As an Alabama native, Alexandra is all about southern hospitality and charm when it comes to her approach to selling. Having previously worked as a lawyer, she parlayed her legal career into a real estate career, combining both her legal acumen and personality to close nearly $40 million in sales during her first year. The agent is engaged to Sergio Ducoulombier and her Alexandra Jarvis Instagram reveals she’s great friends with fellow Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani.

Alexandra Rose

Alexandra Rose uses her background in sales and client service to ensure her clients are getting the very best, and judging by the number of Alexandra Rose Instagram posts she shares about big money sales, it seems her method works. From the look of things, she’s currently single, but the new reality starlet may just be keeping her love life private for now.

Austin Victoria

Austin is no stranger to the real estate market having worked at Douglas Elliman and Open Air Real Estate in Los Angeles. Similar to Chrishell Stause and Vanessa Villela, he was previously in the entertainment business, working as an actor and model. When he’s not making deals, Austin spends time with his wife, fashion designer Lisa Victoria, and posts sweet snaps of their adorable pair of twin daughters, Lila and Hazel, on his Austin Victoria Instagram profile.

Brandi Marshall

Per her Oppenheim Group bio, Brandi is a former public relations executive, who transitioned into real estate after 15 years. She boasts that she’s a great communicator and a sharp negotiator with plenty of patience to make sure her clients close on the right home. She’s also married to retired basketball star Sean Marshall, and a proud Girl Scout mom who contributes to both the ALS foundation and organisations that do autism research. Find out more on her Brandi Marshall Instagram profile.

Gio Helou

Gio was one of the first agents recruited to The Oppenheim Group’s new Orange County office and specialises in selling the best of the Newport Beach lifestyle. Before getting into the real estate sales game, Gio worked in residential development and also fed his passion for film as a producer on an award-winning documentary. He loves to post about his life in Newport Beach with his wife Tiffany, who often features on his Gio Helou Instagram updates.

Kayla Cardona

As an Orange County native, Kayla started her real estate career working alongside the highest-rated team on Zillow, where she quickly became a top 1% agent, earning a prestigious Executive Club Award. When she is not with her clients, you will find Kayla spending quality time with her teenage son and posting pictures with her family and friends on her Kayla Cardona Instagram.

Lauren Brito

Since her industry debut in 2017, Lauren has brought her coastal expertise and business operations experience into her real estate career. The Southern California native is a proud Golden Retriever mom, who enjoys exploring local foodie gems with her fiancé Andrew T. Shortt. Her Lauren Brito Instagram profile features many pictures from their date nights and more,

Polly Brindle

Born and raised in England, Polly began her modelling career at age 15 and lived in London, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona, which developed her love for architecture and design. Polly made the move to Los Angeles in 2011 and quickly realised Southern California’s Coast was home. After recently moving to the OC and obtaining her real estate license, the agent now spends time with her rescue dog Moose, who’s become a regular feature on her Polly Brindle Instagram account.

Sean Palmieri

Originally from South Florida, Sean moved to Southern California shortly after graduating from college in pursuit of his career in luxury real estate. He utilised his marketing expertise to work with California's top agents and brokers to represent multi-million-dollar luxury homes. As you’ll see from his Sean Palmieri Instagram profile, he’s currently in a relationship with fellow agent Alex Hall.

Tyler Stanaland

As a fifth-generation realtor and fourth-generation Laguna Beach native, it’s safe to say Orange County real estate is in Tyler’s blood. Growing up working for the family brokerage, Tyler got his sales license at 18 before pursuing a successful professional surf career. Transitioning back to real estate, Tyler cut his teeth alongside his father and has been carrying on the family legacy. Oh, and he’s married to Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow. His Tyler Stanaland Instagram often features sweet snaps of his starlet wife.

Selling The OC: Release Date & Trailer

The first official teaser suggests we can expect plenty of office gossip, extravagant parties, and outfits to rival Christine Quinn herself. Plus, a few multimillion-dollar estate deals and, wait for it, an apparent secret affair. We need this on our screens sooner rather than later.

There’s no set release date yet, but we’re hoping Netflix delivers the goods soon.