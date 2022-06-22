When The Umbrella Academy Season 3 arrived on Netflix, it marked the return of the dysfunctional and superpowered Hargreeves family. Fans of the show will remember the crew narrowly stopping 1963’s doomsday in Season 2, but any hopes of fixing their timeline once and for all were dashed when they arrived back to the present. In Season 3, they encountered the Sparrow Academy, a pack of sleek and stylish rivals to the Umbrellas.

If that weren’t enough, Season 3 also teased an unknown and destructive entity laying waste to parts of the universe (which the Umbrellas may have caused with their time-travel shenanigans). It presents yet another apocalypse threatening to destroy their world. This larger threat brings bigger consequences, which means the Umbrella Academy will likely need at least one more season’s worth of chances to fix everything. Here is everything we know about Season 4 so far.

When Will Umbrella Academy Season 4 Premiere?

On Aug. 25, Netflix officially confirmed Umbrella Academy will return for a fourth and final season. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the series creator Steve Blackman said he’s “excited” for fans to see the end of the Hargreeves’ journey. He added, “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

So, when will fans get to experience those final minutes? Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in 2019 and 2020, with 2022 marking the return for Season 3. Now that Netflix renewed the show and if production goes according to plan, we can expect Season 4 sometime in 2023.

Who Will Be In The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Cast?

Netflix

If the show’s beloved main characters somehow survive Season 3, it’s probably safe to assume they’ll all be back for Season 4. The main cast received substantial pay raises ahead of Season 3, now making upward of $200,000 per episode. That means Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castaneda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben (Justin H. Min), and of course, Viktor (Elliot Page) are likely to return next season.

What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Plot?

The events of Season 3 and its finale set up a new conflict for the final season. After saving the world yet, the Hargreeves find themselves in another alternate reality — one where they have no superpowers. They are also in a world where their father Reginald Hargreeves and his wife Abigail have built a huge corporate presence. Season 4 will dive into the siblings’ life without the powers that have come to define them and perhaps set them on a journey to become superheroes again.

In past installments, The Umbrella Academy based its story on the comic book series of the same name. However, Season 3 deviated from the comic storyline in several ways. For instance, the inclusion of the Sparrow Academy will be slightly uncharted territory. The new characters were introduced in Volume 3 of Gerard Way’s comic series and were announced to be the focus of Volume 4 in 2020, but that particular comic run has yet to be released. It leaves room for Season 4 to diverge even further from comic lore. Regardless, it is sure to be an exciting (and unpredictable) final chapter for the Umbrella Academy.