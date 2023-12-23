11 Unexpected Christmas Movies To Stream All Winter Long

The holidays may have you returning to classic movies like It’s A Wonderful Life or Elf, but once Dec. 25 comes and goes, these comforting movies can feel out of place — or simply overplayed.

If you’re looking for a distraction with less tinsel and more action, the Bustle team recommends several movies that give off Christmas vibes but aren’t exactly about the holiday. If anything, these films are great for the festive season and the wintery months ahead. The Harry Potter movies are perfect for a snowed-in movie marathon, and rom-coms like Bridget Jones’s Diary or While You Were Sleeping are made for a cozy night in at home.

These kinds of movies feel just right for this time of year as you hunker down for family time and gather with friends. (Who’s watching Ice Princess in the middle of the summer anyway?)

Here are 11 unexpected Christmas movies to put on when you’re not in the mood to rewatch Love Actually. Again.

The Chronicles Of Narnia

Even though there hasn’t been a Christmas in Narnia for a hundred years, I always put this movie on during the holidays. When there isn’t a war happening on screen, it’s actually quite festive. — Kelsey Stiegman

How to watch: The Chronicles of Narnia are available on Disney+.

The Harry Potter Series

While wizards and broomsticks don’t immediately scream “Christmastime,” the Harry Potter films are very much Christmas movies in their own right. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia in seeing that speeding train making its way toward Hogwarts, or when Ron and Harry don their initialed holiday sweaters as cheery music plays in the background. As soon as December rolls around, it begins to look a lot like “rewatching The Sorcerer’s Stone season.” — Olivia Rose Rushing

How to watch: All eight Harry Potter movies are available to stream on Max.

While You Were Sleeping

Bill Pullman and Sandra Bullock

While You Were Sleeping is one of those rom-coms that takes place during the holidays but isn’t about them. If you haven’t watched this delightful ’90s gem, Sandra Bullock plays a Chicago train booth worker who saves a well-to-do stranger, Peter, when he falls on the tracks. At the hospital, a nurse mistakes her as the fiancée of the now-comatose Peter. Before she knows it, his family is taking her in as one of their own, and she can’t bear to tell them the truth, especially once she starts to fall for Peter’s brother, Jack. The way Christmastime plays a role in complicating the movie’s shenanigans definitely earns it a place on this list. — Gabrielle Bondi

How to watch: While You Were Sleeping is streaming on Disney+.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé

Beyoncé in 2023

I’ve decided that Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert film is a Christmas movie. The dress code is silver, a Christmas color. The release date is December, making it a Christmas gift for us all. My Christmas tree is Renaissance-themed. You can’t convince me otherwise. — Jake Viswanath

How to watch: Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is currently in theaters.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

In case you forgot, this movie opens with the image of Mr. Darcy sporting a ridiculous ugly Christmas sweater at a holiday party and ends with Darcy and Bridget Jones sharing a *spoiler alert* passionate kiss in the snow. And while a lot of life happens in the year between these two events, the bookended Christmas imagery is enough to certify this film as a holiday classic. This is lucky for me, because Love, Actually does not feature Colin Firth nearly enough for my liking. — Jillian Giandurco

How to watch: Watch Bridget Jones’s Diary on Paramount+ via Showtime.

Batman Returns

Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton in Batman Returns

While you were distracted by the iconic Oswald Cobblepot, you may have forgotten that the best Batman movie also happens to be a Christmas movie. There’s festive decor all over Gotham City, which you see as the Penguin’s henchmen wreak havoc, and the most romantic scene between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) involves a mistletoe. — Rachel Lapidos

How to watch: Batman Returns is streaming on Max.

Knives Out

Daniel Craig in Knives Out.

Maybe it’s Chris Evans in a cable knit sweater or just the fact that this movie is something the whole family will enjoy when gathered at home together for the holidays, but I’d consider it a Christmas movie. The whodunit-style plot may keep you on your toes, but there’s still enough humor for everyone to enjoy. — Alexis Morillo

How to watch: Knives Out is streaming on Pluto TV or rent it on Amazon Prime.

Sister Act

Anyone who loves to carol and belt out Christmas tunes likely has all voices of Sister Act’s “Hail Holy Queen” memorized — I know I do. While technically the Whoopi Goldberg classic is more crime-comedy than fuzzy drama, it has the general themes of the holidays: redemption, friendship, and coming together in song. — Alyssa Lapid

How to watch: Sister Act is available on Disney+ and AMC+.

Elvis

As a girl who has seen Elvis an unhealthy number of times, I can attest that it’s worthy of a place in any Christmas movie marathon. The crowd-pleasing performances have multigenerational appeal — grandmas love Austin Butler, too! As it turns out, a large chunk of the film takes place during the taping of an Elvis Christmas special. You’ll never hear “Here Comes Santa Claus” the same again. — Grace Wehniainen

How to watch: Elvis is now streaming on Max.

Ice Princess

The Ice Princess premiere in 2005.

If you want nostalgic Disney with a touch of cozy winter vibes, you must revisit Ice Princess. The snowy backdrop and winter outfits of the figure-skating film make for a warm hug of a viewing experience — plus, there’s no better time to heed the movie’s message of charting your own course than right before New Year’s. Say it with me: “No, mom. I’m giving up your dream.” — Grace Wehniainen

How to watch: Ice Princess is available to stream on Disney+ and rent on Amazon Prime.

High School Musical

High School Musical starts on New Year’s Eve, but the scenic mountain ski resort where Troy and Gabriella ring in 2006 just feels like Christmas. When they meet again at school, they audition for the winter musical (say it in Ms. Darbus’ voice) called Twinkle Towne, which could easily pass as a Hallmark Christmas movie. Clearly, East High wants to extend Christmas until the spring, meaning every song from “Breaking Free” to even “Get’cha Head In The Game” is a Christmas song. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. — Jake Viswanath

How to watch: High School Musical is on Disney+.