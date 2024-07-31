Another installment of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries is here, and the latest episodes (which dropped on July 31) continue the series’ focus on unexplained tragedies — and its plea for tips from viewers. One Season 4 episode, “Body in the Basement,” revisits the 2015 death of a Canadian woman who was found in a gruesome scene in her own home.

Here’s what happened to Amanda Antoni from Unsolved Mysteries, and why her case has perplexed investigators and loved ones to this day.

A Shocking Discovery

In October 2015, Antoni’s husband, Lee, returned to their Calgary home after helping his mother who lived out of town. He found Antoni’s body in their basement, in what one officer described as “the bloodiest scene [he’d] ever walked in on.”

As noted in Unsolved Mysteries, details such as a cracked phone and fallen chair upstairs (i.e., away from Antoni’s body in the basement) suggested that there might have been a struggle. Throughout the investigation, several potential explanations were explored.

For example, the couple’s neighborhood had a high crime rate, and people had entered their backyard gate before. Plus, neighbors recalled hearing a yell and a distressed dog barking around the time that Antoni and Lee’s final phone call was abruptly disconnected.

Despite a bloodstain pattern analyst remarking that she’d never witnessed a scene “with so many different types of patterns and stains that were visible,” neither DNA nor prints belonging to anyone but Antoni was discovered.

Amanda Antoni’s Case Today

Despite being first described as “very suspicious,” Antoni’s death was ultimately deemed to be accidental in 2016, per CBC News.

Detective Dave Sweet, who served as lead investigator on the case, says in Unsolved Mysteries that a biomechanics engineer found that “although very rare” for someone of Antoni’s age, her injuries were consistent with an accidental fall down the stairs. But he points out potential problems with that conclusion — like the fact that the couple’s pets didn’t venture down to the basement at any point, or that Antoni did stand up (based on footprints in the basement), but didn’t attempt to climb the stairs.

Antoni’s mother, brothers, and Lee himself also express doubt that it was an accident.

“She’s telling me not to quit,” her brother, Darrell Hogg, says at the end of Unsolved Mysteries. “She’s telling me that something happened. I just know it — she doesn’t want me to give up.”

According to Sweet, “A case like Amanda’s case is never closed, but the case at this point is inactive until new information is received.”

Antoni’s loved ones remember the 31-year-old business owner as an animal lover with a “very kind heart,” her mother says in the episode.