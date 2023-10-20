A Potential Upload Season 4 Could Be On Pause For A Bit

In the futuristic world of Prime Video’s Upload, heaven is reserved exclusively for the uber wealthy. Set in a future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm, the sci-fi comedy’s premise centers on the financially privileged who can be “uploaded” to a resort-like virtual afterlife.

Though creator Greg Daniels only pitched two Upload seasons in 2014, the series was an instant hit. After Season 2 dropped in April 2022, Upload was the streamer’s only half-hour comedy to break into the Nielsen top 10 in the previous two years. So, Daniels swiftly started plotting the show’s third season, ending on an excruciating cliffhanger.

Now, viewers are finally getting long-awaited answers in Season 3, which begins airing on Oct. 20. Because the finale drops on Nov. 10, viewers will have to wait to see if the Emmy-winning writer drops in another cliffhanger. Either way, despite Prime Video having yet to renew Upload for Season 4, one could still be in the cards.

Previously On...

The third installment picks back up with Nora (Andy Allo) and freshly downloaded Nathan (Robbie Amell) navigating the complexities of their relationship while also racing to shut down the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives.

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

Meanwhile, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) is pursuing a second chance at love with a backup copy of Nathan, and Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) is managing Horizen’s AI education program and a new romance. Elsewhere, Luke (Kevin Bigley) is forced to work in The Grey Zone to raise enough funds to afford his stay in paradise.

What The Future Holds

Before the second installment dropped, Daniels told Collider that he “had a good feeling” about the Season 3 renewal, which is why he started planting the seeds of anticipation in the Season 2 finale.

“I just feel like, when there is a gap between seasons, it’s cool to let the audience imagine all sorts of possibilities,” he explained in March 2022, citing the Harry Potter books’ rollout as inspiration for keeping people engaged. “If you put too much closure into it, you can just stop thinking about it and be surprised that they’re back, two years from now.”

A potential Upload Season 4 might not take two full years to premiere, meaning a late 2024 or early 2025 return could likely be the case. In May, Amell, who stars as Nathan, revealed in a Mama’s Geeky interview that the whole production process — including writing and filming — takes a little less than a year and a half.

Courtesy of Prime Video

“In that year and four or five months, it’s such a bummer, because sometimes some of the stuff that’s in the show first happens in real life,” he told the outlet. “And we’re like, Greg knew somehow. He’s unreal.”

Though the WGA strike ended in September, the SAG-AFTRA negotiations remain ongoing, which could also affect any potential production timeline. In the meantime, fans can follow Daniels’ advice and enjoy imagining all the future possibilities.