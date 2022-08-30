Celebrity

10 Photos Of Serena Williams’ Daughter Living It Up At The U.S. Open

Fun fact: Williams was pregnant with Olympia the last time she won a Grand Slam singles title in 2017.

US player Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia takes a picture before her mother plays against M...
On Aug. 29, Serena Williams won the first round of her final U.S. Open before retirement, but the true star of the show was her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who hammed it up for the crowd.

Olympia twinned with her mom at the U.S. Open, wearing the same black, sparkling Nike dress that Williams donned on the tennis court. Olympia’s white hair beads were also a tribute to her mother, who wore similar beads when she won her first U.S. Open in 1999.

