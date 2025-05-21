Justin Bieber Deletes Bizarre Comment About Hailey’s Vogue Cover

On a big day for Hailey Beiber, talk soon shifted to her husband, Justin Bieber. The change in focus came after the singer posted a message of congratulations on his wife’s first Vogue cover that, well, wasn’t so congratulatory. After fans jumped on it, Bieber later went back to delete it.

From Justin To Hailey

When Hailey’s Vogue cover dropped on May 20, Bieber shared the image on Instagram alongside a caption meant to congratulate her. Fans were shocked, however, to see that his message of support referenced a “huge fight” between the couple. During the argument, he said, he told Hailey she’d never be on the cover of Vogue.

Bieber went on to acknowledge the dig was “so mean” of him, then added he’d said it because he “felt disrespected” by her and wanted to “get even.” Indicating he’s grown since then, he wrote, “I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

The “Sorry” singer ended his caption with an apology to Hailey: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 2022 Grammy Awards Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fan Criticism

The message shocked a lot of fans, as they thought it was a bizarre and harsh way to honor his wife’s achievement. “Surely ‘Congratulations Babe’ cannot be that hard to type!” one person wrote in his post’s comments section. Another added, “the irony because posting this caption instead of congratulating her is actually wild af and mean.”

Some saw it as Bieber “taking one of hailey’s biggest moments and making it about [him].” And yes, for some, it fed the narrative that the Biebers’ marriage is in trouble. There were multiple “Free Hailey” comments.

The critics’ concerns apparently came through. Bieber went back and deleted his caption, opting for a wordless approach. This time, he simply chose emojis: a man shrugging, pointing finger, heart hands, and face holding back tears.

Married Life

Though his original caption came off as insensitive, Bieber called marrying Hailey seven years ago “the smartest thing [he’s] ever done” in her Vogue cover story. He also said that since they had their first child, son Jack Blues, together, he’s “walking in the days [he] always dreamed of.”

As for Hailey, she defended their marriage against the constant criticism and speculation in the feature, saying, “My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them.”