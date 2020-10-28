Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Is Pregnant With Her 'Rainbow Baby'

A new generation of SURvers are on the way. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Honey Davies in a new interview with People, after experiencing a miscarriage back in June. The reality star also shared the big news on Instagram, writing that she and Davies are "expecting our rainbow baby," alongside a photo of them proudly showing off a sonogram. "IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!" Shay wrote, in reference to the tattoo on her arm.

"We got pregnant so quickly," Shay told People, explaining that she and Davies were ready to try again for a baby as soon as they could after losing their "miracle baby" in June. (Shay, who has been open about freezing her eggs, revealed at the time that she was told she was unlikely to conceive naturally.) "It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn't even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling."

Though everything "happened so quickly," Shay revealed that she and Davies learned she was pregnant before heading on a trip to Sedona, Arizona. "[I started] bawling my eyes out," she said. "We still had an amazing trip, but it just all happened so quickly, which is so exciting but also really scary after having a miscarriage."

More to come ...