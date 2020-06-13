One former Vanderpump Rules star is reportedly about to become a new mother. According to a report from E! News, Stassi Schroeder is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark. Though the couple have not yet publicly confirmed her pregnancy Schroeder was spotted wearing an oversized tan cardigan while out and about in Los Angeles with Clark on Friday, June 12, just one day before reports that she is expecting first surfaced. Bustle reached out to Schroeder's representative for comment on the reports that she's pregnant.

Schroeder and Clark's reported news comes a few days after she was fired from Bravo's Vanderpump Rules for her racially insensitive comments and actions. On June 2, former cast member Faith Stowers claimed that Schroeder and Kristen Doute, called the cops on her and attempted to have her arrested for a robbery she did not commit.

In response, Schroeder apologized for her actions with a statement on Instagram, writing that it was important for her to "take accountability" for her "racially insensitive comments." She continued, "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness." Since then, she has not publicly commented on the incident.

Schroeder and Clark went public with their romance in February 2018, when the reality star revealed on Watch What Happens Live! that costars Doute and Katie Maloney-Schwartz introduced her to her new beau. In July 2019, Clark proposed during a trip to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The pair are planning to tie the knot in a "crisp, fall" ceremony in Rome, Italy, although the coronavirus pandemic may force them to postpone their planned October wedding.

Back in March 2019, Schroeder told Bravo's The Daily Dish that she was open to the possibility of bringing the Vanderpump Rules cameras with her into the delivery room, if she were ever to become pregnant while on the show. "I think that's what my life is now," Schroeder said at the time. "I think we've given up so many of our precious moments, and these are all my best friends [so it] is what it is. We've now committed to sharing all of our moments and I think it's just as special to be able to share that with everyone now than if I were to have that privately."