Victoria Beckham is breaking her silence. On April 16, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl opened up about her son Brooklyn’s estrangement from their family for the first time, giving her side in a new cover story for WSJ. Magazine.

During the interview, Victoria was asked about Brooklyn, 27, but the outlet reported that she opted not to use his name directly, instead speaking about how she’s mothered all of her children. Victoria and her husband David are also parents to 23-year-old son Romeo, 21-year-old son Cruz, and 14-year-old daughter Harper.

“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” she said. “We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

In January, Brooklyn issued a series of posts on his Instagram Stories, declaring that he does not “want to reconcile with my family” after his brother Cruz stated they were blocked on social media. “I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private,” he wrote.

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He went on to list a number of accusations against Victoria and David, claiming his parents tried “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham by attempting to “bribe me into signing away the rights to my name.” (A source told The Cut that it was a “standard co-existence agreement,” freeing Brooklyn to sell products with his name without fear of a lawsuit from David’s business).

Brooklyn specifically alleged that his mom “hijacked” the couple’s first dance by dancing “inappropriately” with him. (Sources have given contrasting stories, telling The Cut that he already had his first dance with Nicola, and that David and their children joined Victoria on the dance floor in “a fun, light moment.”)

“I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

Speaking to WSJ., Victoria did go on to confirm that the public situation hasn’t affected her famed fashion and beauty brands. “I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good,” she said. “I don’t think they’re buying my eyeliner just because it’s me.”