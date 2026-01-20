Following years of rift rumors, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is getting candid about where he stands with his family — especially his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The food creator and Cloud23 hot sauce founder opened up about family drama in an lengthy statement posted across six Instagram stories on Jan. 19, stating plainly: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Behind-The-Scenes Tension

In his statement, Beckham accused his parents of placing lies in the press to “preserve their own facade.” He focused largely on their alleged treatment of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, whom he married in 2022.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” Beckham claimed. (That year, the bride told Variety that her mother-in-law “realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.”)

Beckham also alleged that his parents pressured him to sign away the rights to his name for a deal weeks before the wedding. “My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” he said.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it came time for the wedding weekend, Beckham said relatives told him Nicola was “not blood” and “not family.” He also alleged that his mom called him “evil” over seating assignments, and that she “hijacked” what was supposed to be the couple’s “romantic” first dance. “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he wrote. “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Beckham described feeling iced out by other members of his family, claiming that his brothers “were sent to attack” him on social media before blocking him — and that he and Nicola were “rejected” when they visited London for dad David’s birthday in May 2025. “He refused all our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner,” Beckham wrote. “When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited.”

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

The 26-year-old said that his family values publicity and “Brand Beckham” above all else — but claimed that when Nicola asked her mother-in-law for help saving displaced dogs during the Los Angeles fires in 2025, Victoria “refused.”

Beckham went on to share how distancing himself from his parents has affected him. “I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he said. “I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.”

He concluded his statement with a note of hope for his and Nicola’s life together. “All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

Have The Beckhams Responded?

So far, neither David nor Victoria Beckham has directly addressed their son’s remarks. However, during a Jan. 20 appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, David discussed the power of social media “for the good and for the bad,” sharing that he’s tried to educate his children on using that tool for the right reasons. “They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes — that’s how they learn. So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes, as well.”