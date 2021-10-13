Victoria Beckham's Secret To A Lasting Marriage Is All About Teamwork

After making it to 22 years of marriage, raising four children, creating a £30+ million business empire, and serving countless iconic red carpet moments together, it’s safe to say that David and Victoria Beckham are one of the strongest celebrity couples in British history. Now the former Spice Girl has spilled the beans on how her and husband David have managed to keep the spark alive – and we’re all ears.

The Beckham’s got married in 1999 with two sets of memorable matching outfits for the wedding and the reception. Eldest son Brooklyn 22, was there for the occasion as ring bearer, with the couple welcoming Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16 and Harper, 10, after they tied the knot.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Victoria was praised for the longevity of her marriage and asked what wisdom she’d pass down to her children, to which she replied “Oh my goodness, marriage wisdom, you know, I don’t know.”

She then opened up about their enduring relationship, explaining that it’s all about teamwork. “We’re very supportive of each other” she said. She went on to add that she and David “have a lot of fun” and commended her hubby for being an “incredible dad” and “wonderful husband.”

The couple often share loving snaps of each other on social media. David’s anniversary post from July this year featured a selection of throwback photos for his 69m Instagram followers to obsess over, captioned: “22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same. @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven”

The Beckham’s sported purple ensembles for their 90s wedding.

More recently, Victoria nearly broke the internet with a post in appreciation of her husband’s bum. “Happy Sunday, you’re welcome,” the designer wrote alongside an image of David sunbathing poolside with her trunks pulled down.