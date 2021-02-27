Victoria Monét Unveiled Her Newborn Baby’s Name & First Photo

After giving birth on Sunday, Feb. 21, Victoria Monét decided to introduce her baby girl to the world on Friday, Feb. 26. The singer-songwriter and partner John Gaines both posted a photo of their little one on Instagram and revealed her name: Hazel Monét Gaines. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!” Monét wrote. “Welcome to the world.”

The proud parents’ picture didn’t reveal their daughter’s face, but it did capture a sweet family moment. In the image, Hazel’s tiny hand grasps Monét’s finger while Gaines’ much larger hand holds them both. The fitness model and trainer shared his gratitude, writing a special message for Monét alongside the photo and proudly adding the hashtag “girldad.”

“I love you @victoriamonet,” he wrote. “Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for.”

Of course, they weren’t the only ones overjoyed by Hazel’s arrival. Their followers sent well wishes to the happy family, including Monét’s fellow artists Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Khalid, and SZA, among others. “AAAWWWWWWWWWWW,” SZA commented, “yayyy Praise God !! Congratulations queen.” Meanwhile, Lipa added, “Congratulations darling xxx,” and Smith wrote, “Congratulations beautiful x.” Khalid said it all with three of the loudly crying face emoji.

Monét went public with her pregnancy in early December with extravagant Instagram photos in which she looked like a literal goddess. In her lengthy and poetic caption, she wrote about becoming a mom, calling it “absolutely the best thing that has ever happened” to her. She also addressed her then-unborn daughter directly and made touching promises.

“To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy!” she wrote to Hazel. “The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you.”

So far, it looks like Monét is already staying true to her word. Based on the photos, though, she’ll be waiting a while until Hazel’s hands are big enough to hold hers.