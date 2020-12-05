Get ready for some lit lullabies because Grammy nominee Victoria Monét is pregnant with her first child. The musician, who's written songs for everyone from close friend Ariana Grande and Fifth Harmony to T.I. and Chris Brown, announced her baby news on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 5, sharing a pair goddess-themed photos in which she bares her growing belly while wearing a golden headdress. "I'm so happy to share that I've been promoted to the title just above Queen...Mom," she began the post's poetic caption.

Monét went on to share the details of her pregnancy, including how she's doing physically and emotionally. She did not, however, reveal how far along she is. "Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work," Monét continued. "This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!"

Finally, the "Monopoly" singer addressed her unborn child directly, thanking the baby for choosing her as a mom and for the "gift" of the confidence she now has to hold her head higher. She concluded her post: "You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You're forever mine. I got you."

Naturally, her famous friends flooded the comments section, with such stars as Ella Mai, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Khalid, Karrueche Tran, Jordyn Woods, Ryan Destiny, JoJo, Luke James, Justine Skye, and Rome Flynn sending congratulatory messages. "OH MY GOODNESS!!!! you look out of this world," read one comment from the Bailey sisters. Destiny added, "Congratulationsss V!! So so beautiful!"

Monét — who also shared the same images on Twitter with the shorter caption, "made with love" — didn't mention if she would be co-parenting with a partner, and she has largely kept her romantic life private. Most recently, the openly bisexual singer was rumored to be dating her "Touch Me" collaborator Kehlani, though neither ever confirmed a relationship. "It feels so nice to finally have music WITH you and not just about you," Monét tweeted at Kehlani, following the October drop of their "Touch Me" remix.

Congratulations to the queen mom-to-be!